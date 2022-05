Don H. Galles, Jr. was born May 3, 1943 and passed away on December 22, 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral Mass in Don’s honor on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 604 S. Center Casper, WY. A reception will follow at Casper Country Club, 4149 Country Club Rd., Casper, WY.