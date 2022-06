The combined funeral service for Donald (Coffee) Coffman and Charlene Coffman will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on June 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Directly followed by a reception at the church. The graveside service will take place at Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. The Visitation and Rosary will be held the evening prior, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, June 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.