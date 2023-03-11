Don was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming and passed away on February 12, 2023. He had more interests than can be counted and more knowledge than can be quantified. Don was steadfast in his faith, unapologetic in his convictions and passionate in love for his country. He loved airplanes, music, his family, skydiving, running, America, and chocolate.

He was blessed with his wife, Karen and three daughters, Trayce, Kristi and Bonnie, as well as eight grandchildren. As a family, they enjoyed the Florida beach, skiing and hiking on Casper Mountain, and sharing honey with others produced from their beekeeping hobby.

He was a very proud big brother to Linda and Bunky. Donnie really enjoyed taking his little sister, Linda, to the park and downtown to the movie theater. While home on leave from the Army, Donnie took the time to teach his little brother, Bunky, to read.

He was a mentor to many, especially in his area of expertise in aviation and aviation safety. He always encouraged a spirit of excellence, insisting that anything worth doing is worth doing right, regardless of how long it takes.

His passion for sharing his Christian faith led he and Karen to create a publishing company and book that was recognized with two Angel Awards. As a leader in the Aviation Safety Industry, Don was recognized by Bombardier Aerospace with an individual award for innovative safety promotion within his company.

In appreciation and recognition of Don’s hard work and dedication to his most recent project, the U.S. Customs Building in Vero Beach, FL will be dedicated in his honor.

He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.