Donald E. "Gene" Beaton, DDS

CASPER—Donald E. “Gene” Beaton was born on December 30, 1941 in Cheyenne, WY. He passed away December 17, 2020, in Casper, WY.
To Honor Gene’s life, an invitation is given to all his many friends and acquaintances to attend the memorial Mass, slated for July 31, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1401 CY Avenue, Casper, WY. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be served at Radius Church, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Casper, WY. This will also be a time for everyone to share their memories of Gene and honor his life.
Online condolences can be left at newcomercasper.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.