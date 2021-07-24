Donald E. "Gene" Beaton, DDS

To Honor Gene’s life, an invitation is given to all his many friends and acquaintances to attend the memorial Mass, slated for July 31, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1401 CY Avenue, Casper, WY. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be served at Radius Church, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Casper, WY. This will also be a time for everyone to share their memories of Gene and honor his life.