DENVER, Colo.—Donald E. Ridgeway, 64, of Denver, CO, formerly of Casper, WY, passed away in his sleep on January 3, 2020 at home.

Don was born January 7, 1955, in Tokyo U.S. Army Hospital, Tokyo, Japan, a son of Neil and Yasuko (Iijima) Ridgeway. He was formerly married to Debra Brubaker of Casper, Wyoming.

Don attended school in Casper and graduated from NCHS in 1973.

He was employed by Pathfinder Mines for 22 years. He and his friend later started Sonic Rainbow. Subsequently, he started Wyoming Auto Mart.

Don was an Eagle Boy Scout, a talented guitarist, and loved music.

His mother preceded him in death.

He is survived by his father, stepmother and numerous family members.

According to his wishes, a gathering of friends in a celebration of life will be held in Wyoming at a later date.

Don loved all animals, especially his cats. A donation to any Humane Society in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

