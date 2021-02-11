Donald Emery “Don” Whiteaker

Don had many adventures during and after his college career. He helped build cabins in the Grand Teton National Park and served in the United States Army in Nuremberg, Germany in Occupational Forces. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Colorado and became a salesman for Stetson Hat Company. In 1962 he was asked by his family to move to Lusk, Wyoming to operate the family business, Whiteaker’s Clothing Store. It was during this time that he met and married the love of his life Dorothy Rae “Dot” (Percival) Whiteaker and raised his family in Lusk, a place that remained his home the rest of his life.

He was a true entrepreneur. From 1962 to 1984, he and Dot operated Whiteaker’s Clothing Store on Main St. in Lusk. In addition to the store, he farmed and raised cattle. In 1982, Don was elected Mayor of Lusk, where he served for 14 years. As Mayor, he accomplished many things for his hometown. He negotiated with the railroads to build the overpass in Lusk (affectionately known as “Whiteaker Mountain’’). He partnered with the management of the Lusk Municipal Golf Course to build and improve the facility for all to enjoy. In 1993, under his leadership and vision, Lusk was the first American small town to be wired with fiber optics, a game-changing technology that got the town national media attention from Forbes Magazine and CBS’s Sunday Mornings with Charles Kuralt. After his years as Mayor, he was appointed by the Governor to head the Local Government Self Insurance Pool for the State of Wyoming.