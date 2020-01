Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

WHEATLAND - Donald Gene “Don” Birkle, 78, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the United Church of Christ with Pastor Joe Bair officiating with military honors accorded by the Laramie Peak VFW Post 3558 and the Ora Call American Legion Post #10.