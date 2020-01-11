CASPER—Long time Casper resident, Donald J. Eckelberg died January 3, 2020, he was 90 Years old. Don was born September, 1929, in Sparta, Wisconsin and was raised in Tomah, WI. He graduated Valedictorian from Tomah High School in 1948. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Wisconsin, at Madison, in 1952. Don met Marise Grovesteen at Tomah High School; they were married March, 1949.

Mr. Eckelberg worked as a petroleum geologist, beginning his life long career in Houston, TX employed with Shell Oil Co, later moving to Casper, WY to work for Conoco, Inc. Don was employed with independent and major oil companies, most notably, Vice Present of exploration for North West Exploration in Denver, CO. Don became an independent oil and gas exploration and production consultant, starting in 1983.

Don loved pheasant hunting with his sons and fishing trips with all of his children, and long road trips around WY, CO, MT, WA and Canada, to vacation mainly, and view the surficial geologic formations along the way, explaining and teaching his children how they were formed. Geology was truly his passion.

