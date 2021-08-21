DOUGLAS—Funeral liturgy/Celebration of Life service will be held for Donald “Jeff” York, 66, at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the Celebrant. Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded.by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and United States Navy Funeral Honors.
Jeff York passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.
Jeff was born Saturday, December 18, 1954 in Douglas, Wyoming the son of Donald Lee and Donna Louise (Browning) York.
He was raised and educated in Douglas, attending Douglas High School where he particularly enjoyed the sports of wrestling and football.
Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy and graduated from the Great Lakes Training Center Navy Base in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the Navy from 1975 to 1981, and was a boiler room technician (BT3) on the USSA Midway. He was honorably discharged on February 28, 1981.
He worked in numerous states for many years. Some of the jobs were with PacifiCorp Dave Johnston Power Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming, Refinery Turnaround Services, which involved wearing a wet suit and climbing into smoke stacks, and construction of pipelines. He enjoyed the pipeline construction jobs the most as it involved using the heavy equipment and moving dirt. The past few years Jeff worked on the ranch plowing and seeding to improve the meadows. He enjoyed the large tractors.
During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his friends, dart throwing tournaments, pool matches, cribbage, and poker games. He particularly enjoyed elk hunting and yearly out-of-state pheasant hunting while visiting friends. Jeff enjoyed a good prank or joke and having a hearty laugh. He loved – and always made it to – the family holiday dinners with all the good food, visiting, desserts, and the games that followed! He was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
First and foremost, Jeff marched to his own drum beat. He will be sorely missed by all of his family and his many friends.
He is survived by his mother, Donna L. York of Douglas; sisters and their spouses, Connie (Clyde “Butch”) Bower and Marjorie Dowler both of Casper, Wyoming, Sherrie (Charles) Newton of Worland, Wyoming, and Linda (Brace) Rhamy of Douglas; his aunt, Marilyn Fitzhugh of Douglas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. York, on August 6, 2004; brother, David L. York, on May 17, 2015; maternal grandparents, Dana and Edith Browning; paternal grandparents, John and Verna York all of Douglas; uncles and aunts, Earl and Dorothy York, Lester and Grace Wintermote, and James “Jim” Fitzhugh; and brothers-in-law, John Santistevan and James C. Dowler Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated at the Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8, P.O. Box 1, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be all of his family and many friends.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
