DOUGLAS—Funeral liturgy/Celebration of Life service will be held for Donald “Jeff” York, 66, at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango as the Celebrant. Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery with military honors accorded.by Samuel Mares American Legion Post #8 and United States Navy Funeral Honors.

Jeff York passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.

Jeff was born Saturday, December 18, 1954 in Douglas, Wyoming the son of Donald Lee and Donna Louise (Browning) York.

He was raised and educated in Douglas, attending Douglas High School where he particularly enjoyed the sports of wrestling and football.

Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy and graduated from the Great Lakes Training Center Navy Base in Chicago, Illinois. He served in the Navy from 1975 to 1981, and was a boiler room technician (BT3) on the USSA Midway. He was honorably discharged on February 28, 1981.