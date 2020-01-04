RENO, Nev.—Donald Keith Rolston, 85, passed December 27, 2019, in Reno, NV. Born December 24, 1934, Don was the oldest of three children born to Donald and Florence (Jelinek) Rolston of Sheridan, Wyoming. Don graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelors and Masters of Science.

Don’s career included Assistant Director of the Extension Service and State 4-H Leader for both the University of Wyoming and the University of Nevada Reno.

In Colorado Don served as Executive Director of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture. Returning to Wyoming in 1986, Don enjoyed an unprecedented opportunity to direct four State agencies under two governors. He served as Commissioner of Agriculture, Director of Commerce, Director of Administration and Information, and Director of Health.

Don is survived by his wife and partner-in-life, Barbara Uriu; three children, Jana Lamoureaux (Ande) NV, Scott Rolston (Terri) AZ, and Kent Rolston (Betsey) TX; brother, Bob (Colleen) WY; sister, Marilyn Mendoza (Al) CA; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Don was predeceased by his son, Michael Rolston.

Don Rolston’s family has asked that gifts in Don’s memory be given to Rotary Club of Sparks, PO Box 97, Sparks, NV 89432.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Rolston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.