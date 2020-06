Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

EVANSVILLE - Donald L. Morrison, 79, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 12150 East US Hwy WY 20-26 in Evansville.