Donald L. Stubson

CASPER — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Don Stubson laid down for a spring nap. As the afternoon sun pressed upon him, he entered the gates of Heaven. Though our hearts yearned for one more beat, his heart had had enough.

Donald Louis Stubson was born December 6, 1947 in Lusk, Wyoming, the youngest of four children. Don’s father worked in the Lance Creek field and there Don was raised, a feral child on the plains of Niobrara County. As a teen, Don drove 30 miles to school, motivated by one Susan Beth Jervis, who became the love of his life. They married young. Beth was 16. Don was 18. He told his soon-to-be and very skeptical in-laws they would make marriage work. He was right. They made it work for 55 years. Don and Beth moved to Casper in 1966, where he earned an associate degree in accounting from Casper College and immediately went to work for Marathon Oil. Daughter Wendi was born, then Tim, then Kara, in neat five-year increments.

Don was a hard worker from the beginning with a work ethic rooted in equal parts necessity and curiosity. He worked two jobs almost the entirety of his children’s lives. Though cloaked in a humility besetting a Niobraran, Don was extremely bright and enterprising. When his bosses needed someone to learn new technology, Don volunteered, embarking on the nascent career of computer programming, not only patiently explaining for all the head scratchers what a computer is, but what it does and how to use it. Don retired from Marathon in 2000. In 2002, Don and Beth returned to Casper where he was hired at Highland Park Community Church. He worked there for the next eight years fixing everything from leaky faucets to complex IT issues.

Don was the protector, the guardian, the fixer in the family. He was also the Fun Machine. He never met a projectile he didn’t like and was quick to buy the latest for his grandchildren. He was generous and easy with his time. No problem was left unsolved under Don’s watch. He was also quick with a generally horrible joke. He could always be counted on for homemade ice cream. He always could be counted on for everything, really.

His love for his bride Beth was striking. Don loved his family equally deeply, and showed ceaseless care and concern for the well-being of his children and of his grandchild who he relentlessly spoiled. For much of his life Don steered a wide and skeptical path around faith and the church. Beth’s patience and prayer bore fruit as he gradually found his way to a solid and enduring walk with God.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan Beth; his children: Wendi (Mitch) Carlisle, Tim (Susan) Stubson, and Kara (Cade) Scholl; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Highland Park Community Church, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2 p.m., reception to follow.

Despite humble beginnings and significant odds, Don built a rich life for he and his family. Sleep well. You’ve earned your rest.