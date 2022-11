CASPER — Donald Louis Goodman, 63, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Church in Casper. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 18, at St. Anthony’s. Arrangements by Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home.