CASPER — Donald Martin Gootee, 84, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley Care Center in Casper, Wyoming. He was born on April 4, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to Oscar and Marie Gootee. He was the oldest of nine children. After serving 20 years, he retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant. Donald worked at various X-Ray servicing companies in Omaha, NE before settling at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for 16 years.

Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Phyllis Ann (Hembree) Gootee; parents; and three brothers.

Donald is survived by his daughters: Lynnet (Jeffrey) Leander, Bear (Mike) Brantley, and Melanie Gootee; grandchildren: Ellianna Wright and Matthew Wright; great-grandson, Gabriel; numerous brothers, sisters and other relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at the Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the VFW or the Casper Humane Society in Donald’s name.

