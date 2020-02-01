BOERNE, Tex.—Donald Merrill Greer, Jr., M.D., passed away at age 83 of complications after a heart attack, on Sunday, January 26. Dr. Greer was born in Chicago in 1936, to Donald M. Greer, Sr. and Mary E. Adams, both deceased.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Deeley Carr, Ph.D.; his sons, Donald M. Greer, III, William Greer, and Steven Greer; and his sister, Susie Miller.

He is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Ellison.

During his childhood, he was an athlete and Eagle Scout. A graduate of the University of Chicago, he attended medical school at the University of Cincinnati, then returned to Chicago to complete his medical residency. He served as a general surgeon in the United States Navy from 1966–1969, during which he was senior medical officer in the naval hospital on Guam. There, he discovered his calling as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon while treating wounded soldiers. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Lt. Commander.