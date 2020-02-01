BOERNE, Tex.—Donald Merrill Greer, Jr., M.D., passed away at age 83 of complications after a heart attack, on Sunday, January 26. Dr. Greer was born in Chicago in 1936, to Donald M. Greer, Sr. and Mary E. Adams, both deceased.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Deeley Carr, Ph.D.; his sons, Donald M. Greer, III, William Greer, and Steven Greer; and his sister, Susie Miller.
He is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Ellison.
During his childhood, he was an athlete and Eagle Scout. A graduate of the University of Chicago, he attended medical school at the University of Cincinnati, then returned to Chicago to complete his medical residency. He served as a general surgeon in the United States Navy from 1966–1969, during which he was senior medical officer in the naval hospital on Guam. There, he discovered his calling as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon while treating wounded soldiers. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Lt. Commander.
After training at the University of Michigan, he went on to become the Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. In 1987, he established a respected, successful private practice in Casper, Wyoming, until his retirement to Boerne, Texas in 2000. Throughout his career, Dr. Greer was dedicated foremost to the well-being of his patients.
Don was an accomplished sailor, varsity basketball player, cross-country skier, and rower. Later in life, he was described as a worthy Quaker. He loved animals, especially horses and dogs, and was competitive in showing horses. He spent the last years of his life in the cherished company of his wife Jane, along with their surviving canines, Amber and Ferris, who comforted him in his final days.
Highly intelligent and driven, Dr. Greer was serious when it counted, but he also had a playful sense of humor and embraced the joys of life. He treasured family and family gatherings. A caring father and loving husband, his family could always rely on his wisdom and guidance. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who knew him.
A private burial will take place on Tuesday, February 4. A celebration of life is planned for later this spring.