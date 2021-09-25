MARICOPA, Ariz.—Donald Raymond Ramsour passed away from complications from cancer and COVID in Chandler, AZ on August 29, 2021. Donnie was born April 13, 1972 to Lonnie and Donna McNew.

At age two he was adopted by his stepfather Will Ramsour and raised on the family ranch in Casper. He graduated in 1990 from NCHS.

Donnie and his wife owned a successful construction company and he built red iron metal buildings all over the west. He loved to hang iron and was very proud of the buildings he built.

He also loved to rope and train horses, sing karaoke and play poker. Many were entertained by his presence singing Karaoke and telling stories. In recent years he shared his time between Casper and Maricopa, AZ.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jodi (Cruickshank) Ramsour; two sons, Donald D. and Wyatt R. Ramsour all from Casper. He was a father, brother, and friend to many. He is also survived by his father, Lonnie McNew of Florida; two brothers, Monty McNew of Oklahoma City, and Marshall McNew of Atlanta; and one sister, Mandy Fawbush of Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Justin Cowboys Crisis Fund.

The Wyoming Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9th at 2 pm at the Paradise Valley Christian Church in Casper.