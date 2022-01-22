CASPER—Donald Ross Winship of Casper, Wyoming died on January 10, 2022, after a short illness. He was born in Seattle, Washington on September 17, 1928, to Charles S. Winship and Alta B. (Crossen) Winship.

Don grew up in Miles City, Montana and before graduation from high school, at age 17, enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and was stationed at the U-boat hunting base in Boca Raton, Florida and Lowery airfield in Denver, Colorado. Don was awarded many decorations including the World War II Victory medal. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant.

Don married Marjory Barnum in 1951, his sweetheart from seventh grade. They enjoyed 70 happy years of marriage. Utilizing the G.I. Bill of Right benefits, Don attended the University of Montana (Missoula) for both undergraduate and law school. Don graduated in 1954 and began his career with what became Exxon Corp., which eventually resulted in Don and his family being transferred to Casper in 1961. In 1965 he joined Hume and William Everett to practice law primarily in the natural resource area. Over his long career as an attorney, Don served on several state bar committees and non-profit boards. Don retired in 2020.

Don is survived by his wife, Marjory; son, Stephen Winship (Terry); daughters, Jennifer Winship Mark (Jim) and Susan Winship; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Don’s passion was sailing, with his last voyage occurring in 2019. His other joy was travel with Marjory, all over the world. While Don and Marge had many adventures in their travels, getting caught at sea by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 stands out.

A post-COVID service in celebration of Don’s life is planned for this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory can be made to True Care Women’s Resource Center, 1746 S. Poplar, Casper, WY 82601 or Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, WY 82601.

