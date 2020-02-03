CASPER – Donald W. Ridgeway, 91, was born on July 8, 1928 in Sioux City, Iowa and raised in O’Neil, Nebraska.

He joined the Navy and served as a gunners mate in WWII.

He married Stella Romeo on February 10, 1950. They lived in Sheridan, Greybull, and then settled in Casper in 1957. He drove truck for Burlington Trucklines, Saltcreek Freight, Consolidated Freightways, Standard Oil, and Amoco.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella in 2003.

He is survived by his 5 children, Larry and (Tanya) Ridgeway, Debbie and (Duane) Cook, Randy Ridgeway, Michael Ridgeway, and Donna and (Jim) Kane; also 25 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private service was held. Donations to Saint Patrick’s Church in Stella and Don’s name would be appreciated.

