Donald W. Ridgeway
View Comments

Donald W. Ridgeway

{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER – Donald W. Ridgeway, 91, was born on July 8, 1928 in Sioux City, Iowa and raised in O’Neil, Nebraska.

He joined the Navy and served as a gunners mate in WWII.

He married Stella Romeo on February 10, 1950. They lived in Sheridan, Greybull, and then settled in Casper in 1957. He drove truck for Burlington Trucklines, Saltcreek Freight, Consolidated Freightways, Standard Oil, and Amoco.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella in 2003.

He is survived by his 5 children, Larry and (Tanya) Ridgeway, Debbie and (Duane) Cook, Randy Ridgeway, Michael Ridgeway, and Donna and (Jim) Kane; also 25 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private service was held. Donations to Saint Patrick’s Church in Stella and Don’s name would be appreciated.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Ridgeway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News