CASPER—Donald Wayne Atkinson, 91, of Casper and Lovell passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022 in Casper. Don was born in Grant County, Oklahoma on August 19, 1930 to Paul Atkinson and Alta Leonard Atkinson.

In 1951 Don married Dolores Paul, and together they had three daughters. In 1958 he moved his young family to Glenrock, WY where he worked as a heavy equipment operator during the construction of the Dave Johnson Power Plant. When the construction was complete he went to work at the coal mine, where he became the head dragline operator.

In 1991 Don married Ruth Carpenter. Don and Ruth owned homes in Casper and Lovell, and enjoyed spending time with family in both towns. They were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 2012, they served a mission together in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Don loved to work, and owned many successful businesses; Western Erosion Control, Western Nursery, Vinyl Tech, and Sego Properties. Self-sufficiency was important to him, he could fix or grow just about anything.

Don was happiest when he was helping others, and found joy in sharing his love of the gospel with everyone.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and three doting sisters, Dorothy Mallory, Jerry Kitterman, and Irene McAninch.

He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Jackson, Gail Ludwig, Georgia Phipps and their children, Dawn Jackson, Tyler Ludwig, Jordan Phipps, Jacey Phipps, and Jillian Phipps; and great grandsons, Raymond Jackson and Ryland Jackson; step-children, Echo (Troy) Caldwell, Keely (Lyle) Brimmer, Simon (Lucy) Carpenter, and Jack (Jill) Carpenter and their children and grandchildren.

The viewing will be held on Friday, February 4th from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 710 E. 2nd Street in Casper. The funeral will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 5th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1922 S. Poplar Street in Casper. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.