A Funeral Liturgy for Donna Lorraine Ala, 80, will be celebrated on October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Casper, Wyoming, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, by Father Ray Rodriguez. Rite of Committal will be conducted at Memorial Gardens Cemetery immediately following services. Vigil for the deceased will be recited on October 4, 2020 at 7:00pm at Newcomer’s Funeral Home.