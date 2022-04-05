CASPER — Donna Ann Crawford, 70, daughter of Colonel Robert Bernard Austin and Mary Pauline (Crisp) Austin was born Saturday, June 30, 1951, in Worland Wyoming. She passed away in her home Tuesday, March 29, 2022 north of Glenrock, Wyoming. As a military raised child, Donna traveled the world extensively with her family, living in New Mexico, Virginia, Nevada, Alabama, and Africa. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and again from Eastern Montana College in Billings.

Donna married Gordon Dean Crawford on October 8, 1991 in Casper, Wyoming and they lived in Glenrock, where she and Gordon bought their first house together. She dedicated more than twenty years of her life as a teacher in Glenrock and found the most joy in teaching First graders!

Donna was a skilled horsewoman in her day. She loved her cats and Collie dogs and took great pride in her garden, with special love for Peace roses and exotic iris. She was an avid viewer of British mysteries, a voracious reader, and a wonderful cook. Conversationally, Donna proudly displayed an encyclopedic knowledge, particularly for movies. Donna loved to collect interesting antiques and fine jewelry. Her rocking chair was a favorite place to end the day with a cup of tea sweetened with honey from Tennessee.

Donna loved Wyoming and took great pride in raising tough Arabian horses on her property in Glenrock. Her beloved Omar was the great horse of her life time. Donna laughed louder and brighter than anyone in the room and never failed to have an interesting anecdote to share about outdoor life. Our lives are richer for her laughter and keen whit, chased by the quick smile of a strong western woman. Donna Ann Crawford will be deeply missed by everyone her life touched.

She is survived by the love of her life Gordon Crawford of Glenrock, Wyoming; her mother, Pauline Austin of Worland, Wyoming; daughter, Hillary Reichwald; son-in-law, Josh Reichwald; grandson, Augustus Norman Douglas Reichwald all of Kingston, Tennessee; and brothers, Dale Austin of Casper, Wyoming and Darryl Austin of Billings, Montana. Along with nephew Jarrod Austin, his wife Tina, and their children Miles, Mila, and Mina of Parker, Colorado.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial and burial will be later in July, 2022 in Glenrock.

In lieu of flowers, Donna’s wish would be to send donations to the Crossroads Veterinary Services INC, P.O. Box 2109, Glenrock, Wyoming 82637.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

