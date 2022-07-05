A memorial service for Donna Ann Crawford, 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Glenrock Middle School Auditorium in Glenrock, Wyoming with Pastor Don Hinton officiating. Inurnment will be in the Glenrock Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Paisley Shawl in Hotel Higgins, 416 West Birch Street in Glenrock. Donna Crawford passed away in her home Tuesday, March 29, 2022, north of Glenrock, Wyoming.