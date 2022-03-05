 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Cay Heinz

TORRINGTON—Donna Cay Heinz, 88, of Torrington, WY passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her home.

Her Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First Congregational Church, Torrington, WY with Pastor Matt Gordon officiating.

Memorials in memory of Donna may be made to the Donna Cay Heinz Scholarship Fund at Eastern Wyoming College, 3200 W. C St, Torrington, WY 82240.

Friends who wish may leave online condolences at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE has been entrusted with arrangements.

