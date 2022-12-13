Funeral services for Donna Charlene McCrary, 85, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Glenrock Community Baptist Church in Glenrock, Wyoming with Pastor Rick Bishop officiating. Interment will be at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Donna McCrary died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Tomball, Texas with her daughter, Gayle, at her bedside.

She was born Saturday, March 13, 1937 in Sheridan, Wyoming the daughter of Kermit Roy and Augusta Lee (Tryon) White. She was raised and educated in Sheridan, except for a few years in Post Fallls, Idaho and Portland, Oregon during World War II. She graduated from Sheridan High School, mid-year 1955. She was married to Earl Melvin McCrary on February 12, 1955 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Sheridan. They lived in Casper, Laramie, and Dubois, and later in Sheridan and Evansville. She worked as a receptionist for McCrary and Associates, in real estate, and was co-owner of a motel.

Donna enjoyed ceramics, traveling, and flowers. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Sue) McCrary of Mills, Wyoming, Gayle McCrary of Tomball, Texas, and Carol (Stuart) McCrary of Glenrock, Wyoming; sister, Karen E. Thompson of Sheridan, Wyoming; four grandchildren; seven-great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Kermit White, on May 15, 1999; mother, Augusta Schunk, on June 21, 1994; husband, Earl McCrary, on November 20, 1992; brother, Raymond L. White, in 1998; and great-granddaughter, Madison Perlberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Baptist Church, 1959 East Brundage Lane, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

