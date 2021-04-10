SHERIDAN—Donna Faye DeVore was born in Cut Bank, Montana on February 13, 1939. During her childhood she also lived in Roosevelt, Utah and Casper, Wyoming. She represented Natrona County High School at Wyoming Girls State, was elected Prom Queen, and graduated with honors in 1957.

After her marriage to Stanley F. DeVore, Jr. in 1959, they lived in Laramie, Wyoming while he completed his education. Upon returning to Casper, Donna served as Corporate Secretary for her husband’s truck dealership, a franchise for White Motor, Volvo, GMC and Freightliner trucks. During this time, she was affectionately known throughout the industry as “Good Ol’ Donna.” She supported the success of the truck dealership in many ways while raising their three children.

While in Casper, Donna served in many organizations including Casper Service League, Cub Scouts, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Altar Guild, Job’s Daughters and the Daughters of the Nile. They lived in Casper until moving permanently in 1999 to their summer home in Saratoga, Wyoming where Donna was a member of Soroptimist Club, Sisters on the Fly, the Red Hat Society and played the organ for St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Donna and Stan moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2013.