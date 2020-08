Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CASPER - Donna Hicks, 88, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Church of God of Prophecy, 2000 S. Washington St., with Pastor Ked Shroyer.