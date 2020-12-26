BIG PINEY—Donna Jeanette (Bressler) Preston 83 passed peacefully away on December 20, 2020, from a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

At Donna’s request there will be no funeral services but there will be a memorial of her life later for her immediate family.

She was born on February 11, 1937 to Marie and Harold Bressler in Torrington, WY. She was raised on the 33 Mile Ranch in Casper, Wyoming which is where she developed her intense love for all animals. She rode horses, cared for the animals on the ranch, and had fond memories of raising an orphan Antelope.

She attended the Casper Schools and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1955 and married her husband Earl Preston. They welcomed a son Marty in 1956, another son Michael in 1957, and a daughter LeAnn in 1958. They remained in Casper until 1967 until they moved to various towns in Idaho where Earl worked as an electrician until finally moving to Big Piney, Wyoming in 1968.

Donna and Earl owned an Electrical business and Donna was the bookkeeper for that business as well as working at the Cafeteria for the Schools in Big Piney.