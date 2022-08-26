GREELEY, CO — Donna Lee Straight, 87, of Greeley passed away August 21, 2022. She worked as a banker her entire career, becoming Vice-President of Operations at Wyoming National Bank. Donna’s Life Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 29, 2022 at Adamson with a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to “Bristol Hospice” or “Weld County Humane Society” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences and view the complete obituary at AdamsonCares.com.