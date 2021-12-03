 Skip to main content
Donna Marie (Wiechmann) Swirczynski

BOISE, Idaho—Donna Marie (Wiechmann) Swirczynski passed away in her home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 PM surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at the Bowman Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 7th at 2PM.

Donna is survived by her husband, Paul Swirczynski.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Donna’s name to St. Luke’s Health System NICU located in Boise, Idaho.

Bowman Funeral Home, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, Idaho 83714. Condolences for the family can be left at bowmanfuneral.com.

