CASPER—Donna Rae Moyle, age 93, of Casper, passed away August 14, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. Donna was born January 27, 1927 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Leonard and Luela (Sindlinger) Crouch. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1945.

For the majority of her life, she was a homemaker caring for her family. She enjoyed playing bridge weekly with friends and watching sports on TV.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy; sister, Loraine; and son-in-law, John French.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Ormseth and her husband Paul Ormseth; daughter, Janet French; son, Gerald Moyle and his wife Willie; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

