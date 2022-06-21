Donna Swatman was born Donna Elizabeth Miller on January 3, 1938, to Donald Miller and Madeline Welch Miller in Orofino, ID. Donna attended school in Orofino and graduated high school there in 1955. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dave Swatman in 1992; and her husband, Thomas Young in 2021. She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Yvonna) Miller; her children: James (Rebecca) Swatman, Jeffrey (Linda) Swatman, Elaine (Gregory) Englehart, Daniel (Amy) Swatman, and Holly (Troy) Lake; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.