CASPER—Doreen Mae Carpenter was born May 1, 1923 to Givens and Elfrida (Dezember) Waddell in Blandford, Indiana. Doreen was one of ten children.

Doreen married Bert Edwards in 1940. Their sons, Bert “Tommie” in 1941 and James “Jimmy” in 1943, were very special to her, and she was fiercely protective over both until her last breath.

In 1957 Doreen married Kirk Carpenter. They had many adventures.

Doreen left us on July 16, 2021 and will be dearly missed by those she left behind. Doreen is survived by her sons, Bert (Esther) Edwards of Casper, WY and James (Nancy) Edwards of Tacoma, WA.

Doreen was preceded in death by her husband, Kirk; her siblings; and one great-great grandson.

A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, July 29. Services will be held immediately after at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Memorial Gardens.