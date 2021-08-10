Doris Elaine (Hamilton) Elaine (Hamilton) Walker

LAYTON, Utah—Doris Elaine (Hamilton) Walker was surrounded by her family, when she peacefully passed on August 5, 2021 in Layton, Utah. She was born on January 23, 1933 to Ralph and Lora McLaughlin Hamilton in Humphreys, Missouri.

Elaine graduated from high school in 1950 in Hamburg, Iowa. She attended Northwest Missouri State College, receiving her teaching certificate. She taught all grades in a rural school near Shenandoah, Iowa, before moving to Rawlins, Wyoming. In Rawlins, she met and married J Lowell Walker on November 7, 1953 in Green River, WY. Elaine taught third grade at Mountain View Elementary School. She also worked for Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and was a program clerk for ASCS.

She and JL were members of the Union Pacific Junior Old Timers, Seminoe Boat Club, and Sinclair Golf Club. They spent their retirement in Rawlins and Southern California. Elaine was proud of her membership in The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Elaine enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time with her beloved family.