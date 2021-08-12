LAYTON, Utah - Doris Elaine (Hamilton) Walker was surrounded by her family, when she peacefully passed on August 5, 2021 in Layton, Utah. She was born on January 23, 1933 to Ralph and Lora McLaughlin Hamilton in Humphreys, Missouri.
Elaine graduated from high school in 1950 in Hamburg, Iowa. She attended Northwest Missouri State College, receiving her teaching certificate. She taught all grades in a rural school near Shenandoah, Iowa, before moving to Rawlins, Wyoming. In Rawlins, she met and married J Lowell Walker on November 7, 1953 in Green River, WY. Elaine taught third grade at Mountain View Elementary School. She also worked for Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and was a program clerk for ASCS.
She and JL were members of the Union Pacific Junior Old Timers, Seminoe Boat Club, and Sinclair Golf Club. They spent their retirement in Rawlins and Southern California. Elaine was proud of her membership in The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Elaine enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her children, ConnieLynn (Kevin) Skates, Barbara (Gary) Kootz, Jack (Camilla) Walker, and Lori (Patrick) Holeman; 11 grandchildren, Staci Hash, Thomas J. Toth, Desirae Toth, Skyler Koontz, Bianca Spilde, Jason Walker, Taramie Ulrich, Jeron Walker, Lindsey Scatliffe, Austin Holeman, and Jennifer VanKirk; 25 great-grandchildren, Thomas J. Toth, II, Bella Toth, Tennessee Toth, Anderson Walker Hash, Kaydon Koontz, Kamdyn Kootnz, Dylan Spilde, Ava Spilde, Jerrick Walker, Jayden Walker, Jaxton Walker, Remmi Walker, Adrian Garrito, Korbyn Rogerson, Annika Rogerson, Troydon Ulrich, Haiden Ulrich, Chelsie Roberts, Kodee Ulrich, Creed Ulrich, Tavelynn Walker, Jrake Walker, Jevon Walker, Evan VanKirk, and Wyatt VanKirk; one great-great-grandson, Jameson Walker; and her brothers, Porter and Phillip Hamiliton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, J Lowell.
Funeral services will be held today, Friday, August 13, 2021 at 2nd Ward Chapel, 509 East Kendrick, Rawlins, WY at 3:30 p.m. Family and friends may gather prior to services at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Rawlins City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, Masks are required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.