CASPER—Doris Elva Allemand went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2021.

Elva was born on February 25, 1940 in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan to parents Avard and Beachel Hiltz. There she grew up on the family farm being one of 12 children. She graduated from high school in Meadow Lake then moved to Calgary, Alberta where she enrolled at Modern College of Business.

Afterward, she moved to Hawaii for six months where she worked as a secretary in a local hospital. Elva went back to Calgary and worked as a secretary for Home Oil Company where she met her future husband Donald Scott, a geologist. They married in 1966. Elva and Don had two sons, Warren and David, both born in Calgary. The family moved to Billings, MT in the early 1980’s; tragically Don died in a motor vehicle accident in 1987.

In 1992 Elva married a Wyoming rancher named Raymond Allemand, she then moved to the Allemand family ranch north of Douglas, WY. In 2003 Elva and Raymond built a house in Casper, WY and moved to town. They travelled the world, plus got to see 49 states and much of Canada. They had great times visiting friends and family across Canada and the USA.

In later years, Elva and Raymond also had houses in Palm Desert, California and Wickenburg, AZ. They had a lot of fun making friends and memories in the warmer climate.