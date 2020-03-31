Doris Frances Hauck

CASPER—Doris was born on April 12, 1929 to August and Kathrin Sayler of Glen Ullin, North Dakota. She passed from this life on January 7, 2020. Doris grew up on the family farm and received her education in rural and Hebron schools.
On June 12, 1952, she married Edward Hauck of Hebron, North Dakota and they resided on the Hauck Ranch. In 1968 they moved to Longmont, Colorado then to Casper, Wyoming residing there until her death.
Doris is survived by Craig Hauck, Marisa Hauck and Justin Anderson, her grandson.
At her request no services are planned. Cremation has taken place and interment is in Highland Cemetery.
Newcomer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
