Doris Kramer-Roberts
Doris Kramer-Roberts died Sunday, May 30, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

She is survived by her beloved husband Robert and loving family.

A Celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave, Gretna, NE 68028.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Alpha 1 Foundation, Huntington Disease Foundation, REL Church.

