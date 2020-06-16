× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dorothy Alvina Puder, age 94, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 while in the care of Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming.

Dorothy was born on July 16, 1925 in Mitchell, South Dakota to parents Herman and Hattie Goldammer. She was raised in a loving family with a sister, Leona, whom she dearly loved. Dorothy graduated from Mitchell High School and was soon wed to Elmer Winckler. They settled in Mitchell, and went on to have four sons; Harlan, Loren, Clyde and Dennis.

While raising the boys, she also worked at Northern Propane as a bookkeeper. Several years following a divorce with Elmer, Dorothy and son Dennis moved to Casper in the 1970’s, so she could be near her three other sons who had moved to Casper to help run a business with their father. After she got settled, she continued her profession as a bookkeeper at Poplar Living Center, where she worked for many years until she retired.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Puder; her parents, Herman and Hattie Goldammer; her infant sister, Martha Marie Goldammer; sister, Leona Klumb and her husband LaVern Klumb; and her nephews, Wesley and Scott Klumb.