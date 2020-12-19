DOUGLAS—Dorothy Ann Cox of Douglas, Wyoming passed on December 17, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice of kidney failure at the age of 83. Dorothy was born to Frank and Pauline Lybarger on October 11, 1937 in Brazeau, Missouri. Dot graduated from Pavillion High School in 1955. She later married the love of her life, William D. Cox on August 31, 1955 in Lander, Wyoming. The couple lived in numerous locations in Wyoming before moving to Douglas in 1975. Bill and Dot later retired in Thermopolis.

Dot moved back to Douglas after Bill’s passing. Dot had a great love for family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was known for her bright smile and laughter. Dot loved to read, write poetry and little stories for children. She left this note – “No tears please. I enjoyed my life. I had fun, laughed a lot and this is how I wish to be remembered. If you want to celebrate my life, then go dancing. I loved to dance!”