CASPER—Dorothy Geneva McNare, 75, of Casper, Wyoming passed away April 19, 2021 peacefully at home. Dorothy was born August 31, 1945 in Pratt, Kansas to Fred and Geneva (Maney) Amende, Sr. Her family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where she attended school. Dorothy graduated from Natrona County High School in 1963. After graduation she went to college for two years at Billings State College in Montana.

After college Dorothy returned to Casper and went to work for Bi-Rite Drug until 1984. She worked for Target from 1984 until she retired in 2011.

Dorothy married Art McNare on October 1, 1971 at the Congregational Church in Casper, Wyoming. They had one son, Sam McNare.

She enjoyed working and collecting coins with her brother Fred Amende, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.

She is survived by her husband, Art McNare; son, Sam McNare of Casper, Wyoming; and step-son, Shane McNare of Scottsville, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:00 P. M. at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception at Bustards Reception Center following services. Graveside services will be April 27 at 11:00 at the Recluse Cemetery. Cremation has taken place

In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated.