CASPER — Dorothy “Jayne” Clark of Casper, Wyoming, beloved 99 year-old spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully Sunday, October 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Jayne dedicated the majority of her adult life to her career with Western/Delta Airlines. Her passion was her family.

She is survived by her four children: Linda Kersey of Anderson, SC, Polly (Don) Mosey of Sioux Falls, SD, Randy (Gail) Clark of Laramie, WY, Jim (Barbara) Clark of Casper, WY; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Raymond Clark.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Newcomer Chapel followed by her memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD at a later date. Full obituary is available at newcomercasper.com.