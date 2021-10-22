CASPER—Dorothy Jean Harrison, age 89, of Casper, Wyoming, died June 15, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions of Casper.

Dorothy was born on July 9, 1931 in Lusk, Wyoming. Her parents were James W. and Ila K. Paulson. She had two sisters, Mary Jo and Louanne. They lived on a ranch called the Hamlin Place near Kirtley, WY, northeast of Lusk. Dorothy and her sisters attended Kirtley and Lusk schools. The family moved to Lusk where her older sister Mary Jo attended high school and Dorothy Jean and younger sister Louanne attended grade school.

The family sold the ranch in 1944 and moved to Laramie, WY where James Paulson took a job with the Agriculture Adjustment Agency. Dorothy and her sisters attended and graduated from Laramie High School. She and her sisters all attended the University of Wyoming, where Dorothy studied business and accounting.

Dorothy married William Henry Harrison, Jr. on June 10, 1951 in Laramie, WY. Bill was a UW engineering student who boarded with the Paulson family. Dorothy and Bill then lived in Denver, CO where son John Marshall Harrison was born on May 16, 1954. The family moved to Casper, WY in August of 1955. Son James William Harrison was born in Casper on July 30, 1957.