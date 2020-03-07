Dorothy Marie Evans (nee Dolan and Koerber)

CASPER—Dorothy Marie Evans (nee Dolan and Koerber) died peacefully in her sleep on February 27, 2020. She was born in Casper on February 13, 1936 and was an accomplished horsewoman, winning many equestrian competitions.

She married Dan Evans in 1955. Her marriage to Dan took her all over the US and to Europe. In 1977, Dorothy and her family moved back to Casper. She and her husband were active in the Benevolent and Protective order of ELKS and in the Masonic Order.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband in 1987.

She is survived by two daughters, Katherine Hunter and Diane Evans-Prior; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Dorothy will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a time yet to be determined.

The family would appreciate donations in her name to the Casper Humane Society or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

