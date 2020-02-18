CASPER—A celebration of life for Doug Morton, 67, will be held at 2pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Highland Park Community Church in Casper. Doug passed unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. Doug was an organ donor and his life will carry on through many people.
When he passed, Doug’s Bible was open to the book of Proverbs, which tells us that “those who plan what is good find love and faithfulness.” Doug was a focused planner, and he found love and faithfulness with his family, church, profession, and the Casper community.
Doug was born November 27, 1952, the second son of George Vincent Morton Jr. and Natalie (Keene) Morton. He grew up in Teaneck, NJ, graduating from Teaneck High School, then Dickinson College with a degree in Geology.
After college, Doug began his life in the Rocky Mountain West. In 1997, he established an independent consulting, oil production and prospect generation company. Doug was well respected in the oil and gas industry. He was a member of the Wyoming Geological Association for over 40 years, and President of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists in 1996.
Doug came to Wyoming as a stranger and left as a friend.
Doug was loved by his friends and “Uncle Doug” to their children. He was a member of the Natrona County Library Board for ten years and was one of the founders of the Natrona County Library Foundation. But his focus was on his spiritual life. He was a man of prayer, a choir member, and an usher at Highland Park Community Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and backpacking in the mountains. He stayed close to his family across the country. His friends dubbed him “President of the Good Guys Club”—always generous with time, wisdom and favors.
Survivors include his brother, George; sister-in-law, Ana; nephews, Tim and Joe; nieces, Naomi and Natalie; and an abundance of cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made in his name to one of his favorite causes: Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Natrona County Public Library Foundation, 307 E. 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601.