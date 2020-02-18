CASPER—A celebration of life for Doug Morton, 67, will be held at 2pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Highland Park Community Church in Casper. Doug passed unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. Doug was an organ donor and his life will carry on through many people.

When he passed, Doug’s Bible was open to the book of Proverbs, which tells us that “those who plan what is good find love and faithfulness.” Doug was a focused planner, and he found love and faithfulness with his family, church, profession, and the Casper community.

Doug was born November 27, 1952, the second son of George Vincent Morton Jr. and Natalie (Keene) Morton. He grew up in Teaneck, NJ, graduating from Teaneck High School, then Dickinson College with a degree in Geology.

After college, Doug began his life in the Rocky Mountain West. In 1997, he established an independent consulting, oil production and prospect generation company. Doug was well respected in the oil and gas industry. He was a member of the Wyoming Geological Association for over 40 years, and President of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists in 1996.

Doug came to Wyoming as a stranger and left as a friend.