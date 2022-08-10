Douglas Jay Curtis died Monday, July 18, 2022, at the family ranch in the Cassa community near Glendo, at the age of 75. He died beside the alfalfa fields surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors.

The neighbors liked to see Doug coming when they had something that needed fixing from motors and pivots to cows. He was the ultimate problem solver, a dedicated friend, and was devoted to his family, dogs, and the ranch.

He was born Tuesday, April 22, 1947, in Richfield, Utah, the son of Boyd W. and Berniece Winget Curtis, a middle child in a family of six brothers and a sister plus two half-brothers. He married Nancy Johnson in 1966, and they became loving parents and grandparents to Wendy; her husband, Eric; and their two daughters: Tess and Kate, who called him “Pops.”

He graduated from Glendo High School, Casper College, and the University of Wyoming with a BS in Accounting.

He served eight years in the Wyoming National Guard where he rose from Private to Staff Sergeant (E6) in the 133rd Engineering Company. His favorite duty in the guard aside from welding and operating a crane was handing out ice cream bars at Camp Guernsey, a skill which also served him well in his role as Pops.

He spent time as a field mechanic in the oil patch and the sand and gravel business and also worked for Platte County in road maintenance before returning to fulltime ranch management at Middle Bear Ranch.

Doug was a longtime member of the Glendo Rural Fire Zone and served many years as the secretary-treasurer. He was also elected to the Fire District 2F board for two different stints where he was the secretary-treasurer. He loved doing repairs on old fire trucks and keeping them running down the road to fires. He served on many community boards when called upon.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Don, Gordon and Greg Curtis; and his in-laws: Bill and Edwina Johnson, who played a large role in his life. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Curtis; daughter, Wendy Curtis Palen; son-in-law, Eric Palen; and granddaughters: Tess Palen and Katherine (Kate) Palen; as well as his sister, Lorna Moeller; his brothers and their wives: Calvin Curtis, Eugene Curtis (Lois), Allen Curtis (Velara) and Fay Curtis; and a special brother-in-law, Herb Johnson (Phyllis).

Friends are invited to honor him on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. for a casual outdoor gathering at the Curtis home (403 Cassa Road, Glendo) to share memories and refreshments, followed by the scattering of ashes by airplane over the alfalfa fields.

Memorials may be sent to Glendo Rural Fire Zone, in care of Jay Collins, P.O. Box 72, Glendo, Wyoming 82213 to help keep firetrucks rolling.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com