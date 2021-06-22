LARAMIE—Douglas Lee Mitchum, 87, of Laramie, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Laramie.

He was born in Kimball, Nebraska on December 23, 1933, but as an infant was moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he was raised. His parents were Russell A. Mitchum and Joyce McClanahan Mitchum.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a beloved step-mother, Eileen Foley Mitchum.

He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School, Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seaman during 1953-1955, primarily on the U.S.S. Antares (K-258), in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Mediterranean waters. He attended the University of Wyoming where he earned a B.S. degree in Wildlife Management (1959) and a M.S. degree in Zoology (1960).

He married Marcella Meckem in Cheyenne on June 5, 1956. Douglas and Marcella had four children (sons Robin and Derek; and daughters Dawn and Twila).