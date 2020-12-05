Douglas Martin Crowe

Doug joined the US Army when he was 19 and was deployed to Korea. Upon his return to Wyoming, he married the love of his life, Timothea “Timmy” Barrett, on February 25, 1961. They had three children: Ardith, Martin, and Marcella, and remained married (and best friends) for 59 years until Timmy’s death February 23, 2020. In his last will and testament, Doug confided that he loved Timmy so much that there sometimes wasn’t much love left over for anyone else.

Doug graduated from Casper College in 1969 and eventually went on to earn a PhD in Zoology from the University of Wyoming in 1974. He was then hired by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, serving as the Planning Coordinator from 1974-1985 and Assistant Director for Services from 1985-1989. He was a key representative for the Department in working with the Wyoming Legislature and led several efforts to create a wildlife trust fund. He authored a widely recognized book on wildlife management, Comprehensive Planning for Wildlife Resources, and published a photo-essay compilation entitled The First Century: A hundred years of wildlife conservation in Wyoming. Doug was a gifted storyteller and a deeply experienced outdoorsman. The combination also produced a string of brilliant articles for Wyoming Wildlife magazine. Doug’s monthly column, “Crowe’s Corner,” was one of its most popular features. His stories about Spyder, a notoriously obstreperous mountain horse, were wildly popular as well. Now and then, Doug would take up a serious topic for the magazine, and his insights into the politics as well as the biology of wildlife management never failed to be enlightening.