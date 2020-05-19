× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Douglas S. Essert

YODER - Douglas S. Essert, Head Coach of Yoder Dame, 98, lifelong resident of Yoder, Wyoming passed away May 16, 2020 in his daughter, Becky Essert's, home in Cheyenne, WY.

Born July 19, 1921, in Torrington, WY to William J. and Margaret (Shanstrom) Essert. He graduated from Yoder High School in 1939 where he participated in all activities. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SEA) fraternity and walked on to the UW baseball team until drafted into WWII.

October 8, 1943, he entered the Army Air Corps (United States Air Force). He was transported from Fort Lawton, in Seattle, WA on a Dutch Holland ship, the Noordam, serving in the Asiatic Pacific (Eniwetok Atoll, Marshall Island, Saipan, Tinian and Guam) as Corporal in the 20th Air Force; 19th Bomb Group; 314th Wing on the ground crew.

Upon his return from WWII he attended the University of Denver where he was an Honor Society student and walked onto the Pioneers baseball team as shortstop. He graduated with a BS in teaching and coaching. Even though he was hired to become a teacher and coach he returned to farming and ranching with his brother Bill Essert in Goshen County, WY. He also worked in the lab at Holly Sugar and drove sugar beet trucks for Transystems, LLC for years.