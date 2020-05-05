× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOS ANGLES, Calif.—Dr. Bernice B. Elkin, 97, formerly of Casper, died Saturday, May 2, in Los Angeles, California, of Covid-19.

She was born in the Jamaica section of Queens, New York, in 1923 to Charles and Elizabeth Blackman. Her father was a Yiddish-speaking immigrant; her mother was born in the United States to immigrants from Ukraine.

She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1944 and from New York Medical College in 1949. She practiced medicine in Brooklyn until 1970.

In 1971, she moved to Casper to practice psychiatry, and for a while, was the only woman doctor in Casper. Dr. Elkin was an officer of the American Psychiatric Association and a faculty member of the Casper Family Practice Clinic.

In 1990, she moved to San Antonio, Texas, to teach at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center. She held a joint appointment there in psychiatry and family practice until the early 2000’s, after which she retired to the Los Angeles area.

She was a proud New Deal Liberal who was appalled by both the election of Donald Trump and his peculiar and distinctive style of governing.