CASPER—Dr. Harlen D. Myers, fondly known as “Doc”, age 82, passed away January 13, 2021. He was born on August 15, 1938 in Los Angeles, California, a fact that he didn’t share willingly or often. He spent his formative years in North Dakota, returning to California for High School and college. Harlen played football at University of Southern California while he earned his undergraduate degree in 1961. Harlen attended University of California, Irvine California College of Medicine, earning his MD in 1965. His residency was in Fresno California where he met his lifelong friend, Dr. Fritz Cubin.

After his residency, he served two years in the United States Army in New Mexico. After his Honorable Discharge in 1970, Harlen furthered his medical education in Colorado, completing a fellowship in pediatric hematology. In 1971, Halen moved to Casper and began his pediatric practice which was his life’s work.

Harlen spent the majority of his medical career in Casper, caring for more children than you could possibly imagine. If you grew up in Casper in the 70’s up through 2011, the chances are good that you had at least one visit to Dr. Myers office. He had many accolades and awards, but the countless lives impacted and saved through his practice were more valuable to Doc than any award.